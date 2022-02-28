4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $329,900

Large renovated 4bd/2.5bth home with split layout and large kitchen great room. Ready to move in as it was just renovated! Brand new: Roof, one AC unit, Water Heater, Water Softener, Carpet & LVT flooring, 200 amp electric panel (to be done this month), many windows and light fixtures. Kitchen totally redone with new cabinets, granite counters, SS appliances, and kitchen island. Bathrooms also updated with tile shower surround and new vanities. For the investment minded, this home has good potential to Airbnb half the house since 2bd/1bth are on one half and 2bd/1.5bth are on the other half - and each with their own heating/cooling. Long driveway can park 3+ cars. Great location close to the arboretum and convenient to Beltline. Measurements approx.