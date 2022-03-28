 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $319,900

THE GARDEN OF ELVEHJEM! This 4 bed, 3 bath Ranch w/ walkout Lower Lvl is a gardener's dream come true! Front yard is filled with fruit trees including cherry, peach, apricot, apple, plum - just to name a few. The fenced in bckyrd is your own little farm w/ raised vegetable gardens, greenhouse, chicken coup and access to the woods adjacent to Elvehjem Sanctuary park. Hardwood Flrs throughout the entire prmry floor. Bright & Cheery Living Room. Open Concept Kitchen/Dining area. Prmry Bdrm w/ Ensuite. Serene natural views from the deck. Finished Lower Lvl w/ walkout basement. Large Rec Space w/ gas fireplace. Enjoy the convenience of Madison, the tranquility of nature, and the friendly community that surrounds 'LVM' Elementary. Two big Green Thumbs up for this property!

