4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $314,000

Well-maintained 4 bed/2 bath nestled in Madisons East Side, Prairie Schooner neighborhood. Multi-level floor plan offers the ceiling height of vaulted ceilings & open and airy throughout. Kitchen includes stainless appliances and ample cabinet space. Good size bedrooms: 2 main level, 2 lower level. Additional living area in lower level, with FP & walk out to yard. Beautiful mature trees and landscaping surround this home! View More

