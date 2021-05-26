4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $310,000

Heritage Heights! You'll be "TICKLED PINK" over the amazing spaces this home offers, including the ability to work/school from home. 4 bedrooms (all on the 2nd floor), 2.5 baths includes owner's en suite, deep closets, family room with fireplace, a big, bright retro kitchen (you'll see what we mean!), double doors at the front entry, huge enclosed porch for mosquito free gatherings, perennials galore, and it's a quick, easy walk to all the enjoyment Kennedy Park offers. This stately home is being offered for the first time in 45 years! View More