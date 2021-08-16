4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $289,900

Showings begin 8/13. Here's your opportunity to own a meticulously remodeled cape cod in a great location! The main level of this charming home has beautiful hardwood floors, an open concept living/kitchen, full bath, and two bedrooms. You'll love cooking in your gorgeous kitchen with granite counter tops, new appliances, and new cabinets. The upper level is complete with another full bath featuring a beautifully tiled shower and two bedrooms both with walk-in closets. There is plenty of storage in the unfinished lower level. Rest easy knowing the home has new siding, windows, doors, roof, furnace, a/c, water heater, and water softener. Don't overlook the amazing location! Situated near the border between Madison and Middleton, this home has easy access to shopping, dining, and more!