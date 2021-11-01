 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $285,000

4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $285,000

4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $285,000

Back on the market due to buyers financing falling through. YOU HAVE TO SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME Located in a quiet neighborhood, beautiful hardwood floors throughout the home, updated kitchen with classic white cabinets, granite counters, dining area off of the kitchen opens to the bright living room. Full bath on the main floor features newer LVT flooring & vanity with granite counters. Three nice bedrooms with ample storage. Exposed lower level with walkout to patio area includes 4th bedroom, 1/2 bathroom & large rec room. The entire lower level features brand-new luxury vinyl plank flooring. Great deck off the kitchen overlooks the backyard.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lava spills down the side of the Cumbre Vieja

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics