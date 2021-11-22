 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $279,000

4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $279,000

4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $279,000

A must see tucked away on Madison's Westside. Fabulous 4 bedroom ranch with additional square footage to be done in the walk out basement. Oversized yard with a deck to enjoy entertaining on. A firepit for those chilly nights. Seller will review all offers at 5 on Monday November 22.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics