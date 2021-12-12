 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $275,000

Fixer upper in a GREAT location! The property needs work, however, updates and improvements include: newer metal roof in 2016, freshly painted exterior 2020, newer furnace, AC, water heater, and water softener. Original french doors and ornate, wood trim. Nice curb appeal! Update the interior to your liking! Property is being sold "as is". Square footage and dimensions are approximate. If important, please verify. Unfinished attic could be finished for additional space/bonus room.

