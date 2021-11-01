 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $264,900

Welcome home! Enjoy the natural light in this open 4 bedroom 2 bath ranch. There is so much room to enjoy and use here! Utilize the large storage area, extra space in the basement, large kitchen/dining room & back yard! Don't forget about the extra parking with a carport in front of the garage. Newer metal roof put on in 2018.

