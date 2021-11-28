 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $219,000

Showings start Friday 11/26. So much to be thankful for with this charming 4 bedroom bungalow. It has the classic features you are hoping for including hardwood floors, original trim, custom built-in storage and arched doorways. Enjoy the three season porch and the deep back yard when the weather is nice. Two storage buildings provide ample space for all your outdoor gear. With a new furnace, water heater and first floor windows installed in 2019 and a new roof installed in 2016, there is even more to appreciate. All of this right across the street from Troy Community Gardens and close to shopping, restaurants, and all of the outdoor activity opportunities nearby at Warner Park, Governors Island, Cherokee Marsh and Lake Mendota.

