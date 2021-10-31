 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $200,000

4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $200,000

4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $200,000

No showings allowed due to condition. Looking for the perfect location? Look no further close to the downtown area, restaurants, shopping and the Capitol. Home is in need of complete overhaul & is not currently livable or able to occupy. Will not qualify for financing. Great opportunity to create the home of your dreams! Being sold "As-Is" with no repairs being made.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics