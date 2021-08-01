4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,950,000

Situated on the shores of Lake Mendota, just miles from UW Campus + 1 block from the Capital City Bike Path. Enjoy magnificent sunset views from nearly every room. New screen porch + hardscape with built-in gas fire pit (Bruce Co) for cool summer evenings. Sandy shoreline offers a private beach with gradual depth. This home has been updated by ABA Architects + meticulously maintained from the new chef's kitchen, formal dining with fp to the flexible ML office/bedroom. Primary ensuite with walk-in closet, shower, Carrera marble finishes + lake views from the soaking tub. Ample space for guests in the finished LL walkout with separate kitchen, walk-in shower + dog bath, Finnleo sauna + custom wine/bourbon tasting cellar. Integrated whole house Audio by Control4. Offer deadline 8/2 at 11am.