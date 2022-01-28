This beautiful setting currently is the home of Emily's Ten Oaks Ranch - a farmette and event venue. However, the property is located within the Pumpkin Hollow Neighborhood Redevelopment plan and is slated for attachment into the City of Madison with a medium density of 16-40 units of housing per acre proposed for the site. An added future benefit is a Mixed Use Neighborhood overlay is proposed for across the street adding future interest for the location. Don't let the beautiful bucolic views fool you - this property is a very short drive to grocery stores, restaurants, shops, the Token Creek Dog Park and Disc Golf Course, the American Parkway area and the Dane County Regional Airport making this an attractive location for multiple levels and price ranges of multifamily housing.
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,600,000
