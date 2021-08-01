4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $1,100,000

Fall in love with this gorgeous 1927 brick classic on Miami Pass, in the heart of Nakoma, near Nakoma Country Club. Completely move-in ready, 4 BR, 2.5 bath, 2 car attached garage, remodeled kitchen with exposed brick and all Wolf/Sub-Zero appliances, Master suite with en-suite bath, 3 large closets and a dressing area, finished basement, newly fenced in yard. Large walk-up attic (700 ft2 available) ready to be finished into 5th bedroom, office or bring your personal touch. Charm overload; arched doorways, leaded interior French and pocket doors, hardwood and tile throughout. House was on 2016 Olbrich Garden Tour w/amazing landscaping and flagstone patio. Close to bike path.