4 Bedroom Home in Lodi - $850,000

Crystal Lake ~ Stunning property is situated on 9 acres of land, with 350 Ft of lake frontage. Custom built with all the amenities. Gourmet kitchen with Quartz counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, pantry & snack bar. Great room accented with cathedral ceilings & expansive windows overlooking the property. Glass French Doors lead to the sun room & den. Large deck off the dining area. Master suite with soaking tub, tile shower, double vanity, walk-in closet with washer & dryer. Walk out lower level boasts a full kitchen, 3 bedrooms with bathrooms, all bathroom vanities have Granite tops. Two separate heated garages to hold all your toys. Screen porch off the front of the home. Partially fenced-in yard. Walking trails to Lake. Short 10 min drive to Lodi, 20 mins to Middleton.