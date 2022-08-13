 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Lodi - $449,900

4 Bedroom Home in Lodi - $449,900

Recently built by Ambiance Homes on a large desirable corner lot, this custom built 2 story features a beautiful open floor plan, maple cabinetry, granite countertops w/oversized island, subway tile backsplash plus a corner pantry space. The dining area overlooks the living room with gas fireplace and has a generous screened-in porch with grill space off it to further enjoy the backyard. 3 bedrooms upstairs plus 2 full bathrooms. Exposed lower level offers family room space, 4th bedroom or office as well as 3rd full bathroom.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics