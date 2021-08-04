 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lodi - $1,750,000

Secluded and spacious home on wooded 70 acre property just 20 minutes to Madison. This custom designed home offers a gourmet kitchen, 9’ ceilings, formal and informal dining, main floor primary suite and office. Fully exposed walk-out lower level, game & rec room as well as a home gym. Screen porch, deck, patio and beautiful pond. Abundant wildlife, privacy and great hunting along with an oversized 3 car garage and 30x50 climate controlled shed. The 70 acre property consists of 2 separate 35 acre parcels. The vacant 35 acre parcel includes a buildable site. Managed forest assessment keeps taxes low.

