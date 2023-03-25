Spring Parade Home under construction and ready for closing the beginning of July. Distinctive architecture that you can see in the details & feel in the craftsmanship of this stylish 1 ½ story, prairie modern home. Main level boasts 18’ ceilings in the great rm w/ its floor to ceiling modern gas fireplace accent wall and open concept that is great for entertaining. An abundance of windows not only allows a lot of natural light in, but also lets you take in the beautiful views of the country side. Lg back maintenance free deck will be great for sunsets.. Luxurious 1st floor primary suite, Modern kitchen, island, pantry & appliances. Separate mud room & laundry, flex room on main lvl & exposed walkout with wet bar that is sure to please. Come see this award winning builder today.
4 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $899,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Andrew Drake, of Oregon, has a "Wheel of Fortune"-watching routine after dinner every night with his wife and three young children, but never …
David Metzig, 72, and Jan Metzig, 71, were found inside their town of Wolf River around 5:15 a.m. Saturday, and a TV station reported their so…
Mark Johnson said the 2023 NCAA championship was the toughest of the seven he has won as Badgers coach.
"I wasn't trying to kill him, just scare (him) away and I didn't think I was going to hit him," Jakira Anderson told police, court documents state.
TV and radio broadcasts are planned for Sunday's Frozen Four national championship game between the Badgers and Buckeyes.