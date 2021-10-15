Showings start 10/14. Don’t miss this stunning home with a wonderful wooded back yard and adjacent to Capital City Trail. Incredible landscaping provides perennials, native plants among the large oaks. Plan on enjoying all of the nature on the huge paver patio or from almost every room on the main floor. You will be amazed at the finishes that include unique granite surfaces, quartz and lighted onyx counters, floor to ceiling glass tile, and kitchen and office tile accents. Beautiful Hickory cabinets and floors, unique fans and fireplace surrounds and designer lighting. MUST SEE!
4 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $725,000
