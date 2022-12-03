 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $675,000

Estimated Completion December 2022. Beautiful New Ranch Home Currently Under Construction In The Highly Desired Fahey Fields Neighborhood- Open Floor Plan, High End Appliances & Fixtures, Tile Showers In All Three Bathrooms, Wet Bar, Custom Walk In Pantry. Finished basement. Pictures coming soon.

