Beautiful custom 2 story brick and stone home in excellent condition. Hardwood flooring throughout most of first floor. Enter the home into a spacious foyer, sunken living room with gas fireplace, floor to ceiling windows and vaulted ceiling. Office space on first floor for home office or reading/music room. Formal dining room adjacent to the custom kitchen. Custom cabinetry and solid surface counter and bar stools for casual dining or entertaining, plus a dining area in kitchen. 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home features a master bedroom on the first floor with a full bath with jetted bath tub and walk in shower. 3 car garage has a set of stairs to the totally finished lower level, huge rec room area, 4th bedroom and an exercise room, large custom bar area. 1 year UHP Basic Warranty included.
4 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $640,000
