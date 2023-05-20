Showings start May 20th. This large, bright, airy, open-floor plan Ranch with 9' ceilings features 2 gas fireplaces, chef's kitchen with upgraded black stainless appliances (double oven), quartz countertops and dining area that walks out to the deck. Primary bedroom with walk-in closet, tiled shower, dual sinks and 2 other bedrooms share main bath with dual sinks. 1st floor laundry/mudroom. Lower level has huge family room, 4th bedroom and walks out to a patio with hot tub. Upscale features throughout this beautiful home! Sprinkler system, 3-car garage. Verona schools. Close to shopping, dining, Military Ridge Bike Trail and easy commute to Epic.
4 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $635,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police responded to an incident after a high school boys basketball game in late January. Here is what we know.
The woman is a former Wisconsin resident who, an indictment states, "ingratiated herself" with a business owner to get access to his firm's money.
The store has grown from 1,000 square feet to roughly 7,000 square feet, and offers fresh produce that includes Asian noodles, specialty meats…
First baseman/outfielder Darin Ruf agreed to a one-year contract with Milwaukee, two days after he elected free agency rather than go to the m…
Owner Sultan Ahmed said he's waiting for flooring in the kitchen to be installed so he can get the equipment in, but otherwise the rest of the…