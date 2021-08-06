 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $585,000

4 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $585,000

4 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $585,000

Showings start 8/6. Lovely 2-story 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath in desirable Lacy Heights Neighborhood. Eat-in kitchen w//custom built cabinets, granite counters, large island, backsplash & SS appliances. Gorgeous sunroom w/vaulted ceiling overlooks pro landscaped private yard & expansive deck. Main floor den, formal dining or covert to 2nd office. Great room w/cozy gas fireplace & wood floors throughout. 4 BR's up. Owner's suite w/walk-in closet, en-suite w/dual vanities, jetted tub & walk-in shower. Finished lower level rec room w/wet bar, full bath & ample storage! 3-car extra deep, insulated garage. Walk to Verona elementary & middle school, walking trails & more! Granite (20), Sunroom (16), Kitchen & Wood floors, AC (14), Deck (08), roof, siding, gutters (06).

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics