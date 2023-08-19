STUNNING! - This Alterra Design Homes was built 3 years ago and shows like new! Backing to an outlot (no neighbors behind) makes this a compelling option. Located in the newly built Teravessa community with a convenient location only 15 minutes from downtown Madison. Local nearby amenities include walking trails, parks, coffee shop, gas station, Elementary School and more. Grand designed main level features a spacious living room open to the kitchen and dining area. Kitchen features solid surface counters, stainless appliances, walk-in pantry, modern light fixtures....the list goes on. Three upper level bedrooms, two full bathrooms and conveniently placed laundry room as a bonus. Finished LL with family room, 4th bedroom (or office) and full bath. Offers reviewed as received.
4 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $580,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The 54-year-old Red Shed bar has found a new home on State Street.
In the four short days after securing a majority on the state’s highest court, the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s four liberal justices ousted the …
Viking Octantis, a $255 million cruise ship that can hold up to 375 passengers, has become a familiar sight in Wisconsin ports like Green Bay,…
A fairy tale came to life Sunday curing the final bows after the Sun Prairie Civic Theatre's production of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical…
This year's Madison-area talent pool may raise the bar from years past. Here are just some of that group to keep your eyes on this fall.