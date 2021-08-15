Showings begin Saturday 5/29. One of a kind 4 bedroom on a large corner lot with immaculate landscaping, something you don't see everyday in the Madison area! This over 3000 sqft home features 2 bedeooms on the main level, Large suite in lower level with potential to split into 2 additional bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 half baths, a large eat in kitchen, multiple decks, screened in porch, a waterfall, oversized 2 car garage, and don't miss the large rec room upstairs with a built in bar and refrigerator for all of your entertaining needs! New paint and flooring, backyard completely renovated, and brand new privacy fence. Easy access to the beltline makes for traveling in any direction an easy commute.
4 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $450,000
