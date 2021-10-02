Welcome Home to your lovely stand-alone condo nestled in the desirable Capitol Heights neighborhood. Low, low condo fees for this one-of-a-kind 4 BR, 3 BA unit that is the perfect option for your next home. You will be WOWED by the beautiful hickory cabinetry, quartz countertops & stunning gas fireplace. Main floor living also includes 2 BRs, 2 BAs & laundry. The fabulous LL is complete with a spacious family room & wet bar, built in-oven & mini-frig. LL also boasts 2 spacious BRs, large storage area w/ built-in storage shelves, LL bathroom w/ double sinks, large tub and shower. Recent improvements include; landscaping with an abundance of perennials, custom built-in china hutch in dining area, custom shelving in LL family room, shelving in massive storage. This home is sure to impress!
4 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $434,900
