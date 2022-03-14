 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $413,000

4 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $413,000

Come make this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath with a wonderful open floor plan your new home. This home gives you that extra space you need to entertain with the huge lower level family room with wet bar and fireplace. It is located in the great Quarry Hill neighborhood close to parks, shopping, bike trails and 10 minutes from downtown Madison.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics