4 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $3,250

This spacious, open concept 2017 Veridian Home sits on almost a 1/4 acre in the desirable, centrally located neighborhood of Quarry Hill. Plenty of space for everyone, including a lower level rec room flooded with light from 5 large windows, yet plenty of storage. Enjoy time on the private raised deck with open-space views, or huddle around the fire pit in the corner of the yard. Main floor laundry, wall of glass on the southern exposure, push-button fire place, dedicated office space, 2+ car garage with plenty of built-in shelves and a full-front porch make living easy for everyone. 24 hour notice for tour.