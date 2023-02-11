A rare find-stunning custom built home with all the elements and character of a "Nantucket" home tucked away on a mature, private 1/2 acre lot in the heart of Madison. You will surely be impressed by the quality & attention to detail from the custom tile in the vestibule, coffered ceilings in the heart of the home, formal dining w/ wains coating & Denise Quadde designed light filled kitchen w/ top of the line appliances & expansive windows & doors to access both landscaped backyard & fabulous porch. Elegant yet efficient mudroom w/ laundry, walk in pantry & dog washing station. Upstairs you'll find 2 bedrooms & bathroom with an additional en-suite perfect for guests or an au pair. LL has more room-exercise room, rec room & more space to expand.