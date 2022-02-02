 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $1,299,000

4 Bedroom Home in Fitchburg - $1,299,000

Showings start February 5th. Spectacular ranch on a prime lot overlooking the UW Arboretum and the adjacent prairie, only 10 minutes from the UW Campus. Gorgeous kitchen includes Sub Zero refrigerator, Wolf range, double oven and large walk-in pantry. Primary suite features dual walk-in closets, fp, and luxurious bath. Lower level includes a full kitchen, sunken family room and two-way fp with screen porch - perfect for entertaining or extending family visits. Brazilian cherry floors, radiant floor heating in baths and lower kitchen, fantastic wine cellar and heated 4+ garage(25' x 45'). Large unfinished storage area under garage perfect for a workshop, security system w/5 Ring cameras, Nest thermostat, new furnace and central air.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics