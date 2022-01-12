Beautiful sun-filled ranch home located on the 9th green of Coachman's Golf Course. From the moment you step in the front door, you will feel at home. Quiet country living only minutes from Stoughton & a short drive to Madison or Janesville. 10' Ceilings, hard wood floors, stainless steel appliances, tasteful built-ins around the gas fireplace. Bright sunroom w/ access to deck. Spacious primary bedroom leading to the deck, En-Suite, walk in closet (12X15). Finished walk-out lower level boasts a spacious rec room, wet bar, theater room, above grade windows & additional storage space(could make an additional bedroom). 3 car oversized heated garage has access to the basement. New maintenance free deck and landscaping 2020, New Dishwasher & Refrigerator(2021), A/C 2019. Level lot.
4 Bedroom Home in Edgerton - $649,000
