Like New Spacious Condo with First Floor Master Suite, First Floor Laundry Room, Open Kitchen with LG Stainless Appliances, Granite Tops, Vaulted Ceilings, Harwood Floors, Gas Fireplace, 2 Car Attached Garage, Your Own Private Entrance, Screened In Porch, All Bedrooms are Nice Size, Finished Exposed Lower Level with Large Rec Room, Custom Dry Bar, 4th bedroom/Office and Full Bath. Close to Parks and Easy Access into Madison. Listing Agent is related to the Seller.
4 Bedroom Home in Deforest - $465,000
