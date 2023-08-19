Like New Spacious Condo with First Floor Master Suite, First Floor Laundry Room, Open Kitchen with LG Stainless Appliances, Granite Tops, Vaulted Ceilings, Hardwood Floors, Gas Fireplace, 2 Car Attached Garage, Your End Unit Private Entrance, Screened In Porch, All Bedrooms are Nice Size, Finished Exposed Lower Level with Large Rec Room, Custom Bar, 4th Bedroom/Office and Full Bath. Close to Parks and Easy Access into Madison.
4 Bedroom Home in Deforest - $444,900
