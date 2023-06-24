Scheduled completion date June 1, 2023. Beautiful Ranch Home with 3-Bedrooms, 2-Baths, and 3-Car garage. Open floor plan with 9 foot ceilings and abundant natural light make this home feel bright and cheerful (casement windows for superior ventilation and views). Spacious kitchen with island, pantry and quartz countertops (gas or electric hookups for the stove). Primary bedroom has walk-in closet, tray ceiling and ceramic tile shower in the ensuite. Near park. All measurements are approximate.
4 Bedroom Home in Deerfield - $599,000
