Gorgeous 4 Bdrm, 3 Bath RANCH in Savannah Park. Open Concept Living with Vaulted Ceilings. Kitchen has it all: Quartz countertops. Stainless Steel Appliances with double oven. Natural Light. White cabinetry throughout. Bedrooms are split and spacious: 2 Primary Suites with absolutely HUGE Walk In Closets and Luxury double vanity ensuites in both. All bathrooms have in floor heat. Main level laundry. Fully finished lower level features massive family room w/gas fireplace. Hidden Office with secret bookshelf to access storage and mechanicals. Trex decking. Fenced in yard w/ walk-out patio on the lower level. SOLAR PANELS to cut down on your heating and electric bills. 3 car garage.
4 Bedroom Home in Deerfield - $499,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Badgers football season opener debuted a new game experience but some spectators were turned off by parts of it.
Engaged couple Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are planning to wed at their Los Angeles home, according to a report by America's Closer magazine.
After being interviewed by police, the man refused to stay at the scene and left in a vehicle, Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes said.
After officers aided the UW-Madison student at the scene, she was taken to a nearby hospital where Madison police said she was in critical con…
See photos at the scene of the pier collapse.