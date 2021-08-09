 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Deerfield - $400,000

Gorgeous property on nearly 4 acres just minutes to Madison! Many updated features in this ranch style home. Enjoy the fabulous views from either the living room picture window or the fabulous 16X19 covered deck. This property used to be used for horses, and the 24X27 horse barn is still in good condition. The 24X20 attached shop provides a terrific work and storage space. This wonderful property is conveniently located near the interstate with easy access to either Madison or Milwaukee. LL family room has finished walls and ceiling with painted concrete flooring.

