 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Deerfield - $324,900

4 Bedroom Home in Deerfield - $324,900

Original owner has taken great care of this property! Vaulted great room with living room fireplace welcome you home. 3 bedrooms up with 2 full baths. Lower level with large rec room plus 4th bedroom and 3rd bath is framed, drywalled & ready for you to finish! Basement has plenty of room for storage plus a great workshop area. Patio off dining room is perfect for grilling & enjoying the backyard. Located in thriving Village with great schools, the Drumlin Trail and only minutes to Madison!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics