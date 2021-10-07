 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Deerfield - $264,900

Well-built & updated ranch home on a large corner lot! Abundant windows bring in natural light to an open living/dining room flowing into an updated kitchen, boasting new cabinets, countertops, and backsplash + breakfast bar & open pantry shelves. Real hardwood floors run throughout the main floor (including bedrooms). Updated bath w/ tiled shower. Newly renovated lower level features finished rec room, 4th bedroom, and full bath/laundry combo. Bring your ideas to finish the hallway! Front porch and rear deck allows for enjoyment of the large fenced lot. Oversized 2-car garage (tall side walls & scissor trusses allow for more headroom) + huge driveway/extra parking giving room for truck/trailer, RV, boat, etc... Close proximity to downtown and easy commuting access!

