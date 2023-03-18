Less than 1 year old stunning ranch steps from Token Creek Park. High end finishes and custom seller updates throughout! Welcoming foyer flowing to large open great room with vaulted ceilings and bright windows bringing in tons of natural sunlight. Elegant kitchen with large quartz island, custom wine/coffee bar and large walk-in pantry. First floor laundry/mud room off deep 3 car garage. 3 br's on main floor including primary with beautifully tiled shower and walk-in closet. Finished exposed basement with 4th bedroom, full bath and multiple storage areas. Peaceful 3 season porch with grill deck great for looking over fenced yard backing up to quiet pond! Across from beautiful Tierney Park with something to do for everyone including Tennis/Pickleball/Basketball courts, Zipline, and more!