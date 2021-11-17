Spacious ranch home on a private, wooded 2.81-acre lot with no covenants and restrictions, animals are welcome. Amenities include: a professional grade kitchen with Quartz counters, double island, and a massive amount of coffee hickory Medallion cabinetry, large dining room w/wet bar and double sided fireplace and northern exposure wall of windows in living room featuring smoke ¾” hickory flooring. The master suite features a unique double barn door closet, a large walk-in shower and soaking tub. The main level laundry has great cabinet/counter space and a dog wash. The lower level features radiant heat, three patio doors and two bathroom rough-ins. Seller will credit $60,000 toward finishing the lower level at closing.
4 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $749,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nobody should want untrained teen vigilantes patrolling with illegally obtained guns
Injury epidemic continues as Packers lose Aaron Jones, Rashan Gary, Whitney Mercilus in win over Seahawks
It's possible all could miss significant time.
"I know some people will be like, 'Well, we'll never go there again,' but you know what? I don't care," Kristi Genna said.
They shall return? Packers hopeful injured defensive stars Za’Darius Smith, Jaire Alexander will play again this season
Za’Darius Smith has not played since the season opener while Jaire Alexander has not played since Oct. 3.
What percentage of the population has been vaccinated? How many hospital beds are available? How have case counts changed recently? Find out with these charts and maps, updated weekly.
At least three Diocese sites held clinics for those 12 and older earlier this year.
Wisconsin football players and coaches aren't looking past Nebraska this week, but that doesn't mean we can't make some bowl projections. Here are the most likely destinations for the Badgers.
Jackie Rietmann of Merrimac is this week’s You Toon winner.
Additional snowfall of 1 to 2 inches of snow is expected to the north of a line between Wisconsin Dells and West Bend, with highest accumulations near Fond du Lac and Sheboygan.