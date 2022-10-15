Range price $699,00-$749,900 depending if the buyer chooses to finish the lower level. One of the last remaining lots in Savannah Brooks III in prime location across from neighborhood park and backing to Token Creek Wildlife area! Cornerstone Building & Design brings you their popular modern split bedroom ranch with stunning craftsmanship & an open concept floor plan. Main level features a chef's kitchen w/ Amish built cabinetry, solid surface countertops, and an oversized walk-in pantry. Option to finish the walkout lower level with the ability to add an additional 950+sqft of living space, 4th bedroom, and full bathroom. Features include a walkout 3 season porch, separate mudroom/laundry, and basement access from the 3 car garage. Construction to begin upon an accepted offer.
4 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $699,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Badgers’ regular season is halfway over but it’s just started for transfer Shanel Bramschreiber. Her coach says that’s “horrendous” and “almost criminal.”
Wisconsin now holds only three healthy quarterbacks on its roster after the California native announced his intentions of entering the transfer portal.
Izzi Stricker waited about an hour before realizing she'd finish a goal she set last year. She was greeted by her family, including professional golfer Steve Stricker.
Badgers interim coach Jim Leonhard told reporters offensive tackle Logan Brown was dismissed from the program.
The senior has been catching passes from a future Division I quarterback and recently chose to go play for a former Big Ten quarterback.
Chicago Tribune: On, Wisconsin! On to the bank! College football cashes in while players get peanuts
On the surface, the only thing more absurd than a public university paying its football coach millions of dollars a year is a public universit…
Nolan Winter might be one of the tallest players for the Badgers next season, but he’s still learning how to play in the post.
Last season’s starters Chucky Hepburn, Tyler Wahl and Steven Crowl were outscored by two of their new teammates.
State Patrol Sgt. Jeremiah Johnson described the damage as “significant” and said he expected it to be “a significant long-term event,” though he didn’t know how long it would be.
Stricker, the No. 1 golfer in Waunakee's lineup and daughter of professional golfer Steve Stricker, helped the Warriors qualify for the WIAA girls golf state tournament.