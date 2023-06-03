Beautiful 2 story 2023 Parade of Homes on a beautiful lot with only 1 adjacent neighbor, backs to greenspace & future park. Welcoming foyer open to large family room, dinette overlooking greenspace & lots of windows, huge island with quartz countertops, LVP flooring, appliances, pantry, tile backsplash, large mudroom, 1/2 bath. Primary suite is spacious with walk-in closet, gorgeous bath w/quartz, custom tile shower, tile floors, 3 addtl bdrms w/large bathroom & custom tile. LL is finished w/exposure family room, 4th bdrm, full bath. Close to 22 acre park, bike/walking trails & greenspace w/park in backyard. Fantastic location within 5 minutes to Costco, Woodman's, restaurants, coffee shops & so much more.
4 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $649,900
