Show 5/19. Upgrades galore await in this immaculate 4BR/3BA home in popular Bear Tree Farms. Sun-filled main lvl is perfect for everyday living & entertaining w/the open layout, cozy gas FP w/ built-ins & stunning custom finishes throughout. Bright kitchen boasts quartz counters, high-end apps, sprawling center island, beverage station & walk-in pantry. Enjoy the Owners suite’s custom window bench & ensuite complete w/dual vanity, tile walk-in shower, soaking tub & walk-in closet. Partially finished LL has amazing exposure/walkout & offers a family room w/wet bar, 4th bed w/ full bath, & exercise room. Plenty of storage and great potential for future expansion of 5th bdrm. Relax on the deck overlooking your yard or walk down to paver patio with built-in fire pit. See docs for more info!
4 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $649,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police responded to an incident after a high school boys basketball game in late January. Here is what we know.
The woman is a former Wisconsin resident who, an indictment states, "ingratiated herself" with a business owner to get access to his firm's money.
The store has grown from 1,000 square feet to roughly 7,000 square feet, and offers fresh produce that includes Asian noodles, specialty meats…
First baseman/outfielder Darin Ruf agreed to a one-year contract with Milwaukee, two days after he elected free agency rather than go to the m…
Owner Sultan Ahmed said he's waiting for flooring in the kitchen to be installed so he can get the equipment in, but otherwise the rest of the…