Don’t miss this gorgeous house on a large lot w/ a great backyard! You’ll enjoy the deck and patio. Come finish the exposed basement, stubbed for a bathroom & wet bar. The main level features a beautiful kitchen with a large pantry, mudroom w/ built in cubbies, an office/den w/ built ins, & cozy living room with a gas fireplace. The large primary suite features 2 walk-in closets, a spacious bathroom w/ double vanity, separate shower and bath. The upper level laundry is a nice convenience. Other great features include a 3-car garage, lots of windows, built-in shelving, and more! Bear Tree Farms is near Windsor Community Park, a 22-acre park with a splash pad, walking paths & bike park. It's 10 mins from tons of shopping and restaurants, easy access to Hwy 51 and Hwy 19.
4 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $639,900
