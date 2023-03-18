Range price $639,900-$699,900 depending if the buyer chooses to finish the lower level. Opportunity to get in to Savannah Brooks III while you still can, Cornerstone Building & Design brings you their popular modern split bedroom ranch with stunning craftsmanship & an open concept floor plan. Main level features a chef's kitchen w/ custom Amish built cabinetry, solid surface countertops, and an oversized walk-in pantry. 3-season porch, walkout deck, & primary suite with large walk-in closet. Option to finish the exposed lower level with the ability to add an additional 950+sqft of living space, 4th bedroom, and full bathroom. Features include a walkout 3 season porch, separate mudroom/laundry, and basement access from the 3 car garage. Construction to begin upon an accepted offer.