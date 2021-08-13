Gorgeous custom home by Flat Fee Home Builders in the desirable neighborhood of Savannah Brook. Estimated Completion: End of October. This home is located just across the street from the neighborhood park and backs up to a pond with scenic green space. Main level boasts great room with 11 ft beamed ceiling, stone fireplace, wood/lvp and tile floors, upgraded light fixtures, dream kitchen with cabinets to ceiling, quartz countertops, walk-in pantry, large owners suite with w/custom tiled shower, dual vanity and large walk-in closet. 2 add'l bedrooms, full bath, mudroom w/locker storage, laundry room, and impressive foyer complete the main level. Finished exposed lower level rec/media room with large bar, bedroom and full bath.
4 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $635,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The big boulder on Observatory hill, which is the largest of its kind in the immediate vicinity of Madison, is now out where folks can look at it.
The rock will be placed on university-owned land southeast of Madison near Lake Kegonsa.
“It’s not the rock’s fault that it got that terrible and unfortunate nickname,” one bystander said. “But the fact that it’s ... being moved shows that the world is getting a little better today.”
A Paoli couple is taking over the popular bar Marcine's in the town of Mount Vernon.
- Updated
TOKYO (AP) — Her blue ribbon soared halfway to the rafters, and Israel’s Linoy Ashram spun and swirled and caught it, winning gold in a perfor…
LAKE DELTON — One person received non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting at Kalahari Resort early Sunday, according to a news release fro…
Jonathan Davis is the first Wisconsin men’s basketball player to comment on the leaked audio of a meeting between Badgers coach Greg Gard and last season’s seniors.
A journalism professor apologized for a tweet that some objected to for appearing to advocate violence against a U.S. senator.
“It’s never been an ego thing for me,” UW's offensive line coach said. “I’m here because I love this place and it’s very unique to be able to coach these guys. It’s a really good group of kids and I just think (this) gives us our best chance to win as a program.”
St. John's Lutheran Church is proposing to demolish its building at 322 E. Washington Ave. for a $25 million to $31 million, 10-story redevelopment with a new sanctuary, community spaces, offices, lower-cost housing and parking.