Showings begin 2/10. Immaculate 4 bdrm ranch home tucked away in highly coveted Conservancy Place! Just steps from the Upper Yahara River & Trails, with $80k in additions since being built in 2018. Spacious, sunny living area with wood burning fireplace and 10 ft. ceiling welcomes you, flowing into the beautiful Amish built kitchen and relaxing sunroom with pellet stove. Main bedroom offers 10 ft. ceilings, large walk-in closet and tile shower, along with double vanity ensuite bathroom. Large finished basement boasts 10 ft ceilings, large TV viewing area, and lots of storage space. Beautiful front landscaping with fenced backyard, robotic lawnmower, along with apple and plum trees. Newly installed solar panels and deep 3 car garage seals the deal. Check amenities section for even more!
4 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $629,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Weight loss to Chris Line is "very simple, but it's not easy," and part of his success comes from his slow-but-steady running regimen.
Employees will make $20 an hour plus a 5% profit share.
Drs. Jason Sansone and Brian Keyes argue they had a legal right to start a competing practice, which is expected to open in Madison this month.
The backup quarterback who led the Badgers to a bowl win in December has reversed course, and won't return for a sixth season.
"I've never seen anything like that," the pest control company's owner said. "The more acorns I pulled out from the wall, the more there were.…