Welcome to this stunning ranch home offering a spacious living room that boasts a gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and an abundance of natural light. In the kitchen, you'll find granite counters, stainless steel apps, and a dining area with a walkout to the oversized deck. The main level boasts 3 bedrooms, including the primary. The primary features a walk-in closet and an additional closet. The ensuite features dual sinks and a luxurious walk-in tile shower. Venture downstairs to the newly finished lower level, where a large rec room with a wet bar and flex room awaits you. An additional bedroom and full bath on this level ensure comfort and privacy. With a walkout to the patio, you'll enjoy effortless indoor-outdoor living. Don't miss the opportunity to make this your forever home.
4 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $629,000
