4 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $614,900

Stunning custom design & finishes await in this 2019 built home in desirable Bear Tree Farms. Enter to a grand 2-story entrance with eng. hardwood floors flowing back to the open great room w/ 9' ceilings & large windows filling the room with natural light. A chef's kitchen feat. custom Amish cabinetry, quartz counters, dbl oven, & on-demand hot water & RO system dispenser. Upstairs you'll find a luxurious primary suite w/ tray ceiling, his/her walk-in closets, & tiled shower w/ heated floors. Custom built-ins in every closet! Finished LL offers great add'l living space w/ exposed rec room wired for home theater, 4th bedroom, & full bath. Set on desirable corner lot w/ screen porch, walkout deck, & upgraded landscaping feat concrete edging - nothing was overlooked in this custom home!