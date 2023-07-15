Estimated completion July 1st 2023. Ambiance Homes presents their newest 3 bedroom/2 full bath ranch home in Bear Tree Farms. Approximate closing date of July 1st. You'll love the open concept floor plan, high-end, contemporary finishes & ample natural light. Spacious living area w/gas fireplace & perfectly designed kitchen featuring large island, open dining area & walk-out to deck. Owner's Suite boasts walk-in closet & ensuite w/ tile shower. Convenient main level laundry. FULLY exposed and FINISHED LL is complete w/ bed and full bath along w/ a large rec room w/ wet bar and gas fireplace! 3-car garage! BTF has a 22 acre community park w/ splash pad, pickleball, walking trails & more.
4 Bedroom Home in De Forest - $614,900
